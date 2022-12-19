Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,667. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.79 and its 200-day moving average is $299.37. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

