Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $440.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.15 and its 200 day moving average is $436.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

