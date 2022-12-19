Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $35.45 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,587 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $35,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,563. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.