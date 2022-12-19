Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 62.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.09. 83,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

