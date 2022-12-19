Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $99.98 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,503. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

