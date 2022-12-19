Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,012. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.