Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $40,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 151.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

