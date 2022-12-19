Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.75 and a 200 day moving average of $252.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

