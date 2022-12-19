Douglas A. Robinson Sells 1,033 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.04. 2,168,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,186. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $280.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workday declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.