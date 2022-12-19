Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.57. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,152. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

