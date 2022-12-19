Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.53

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 48037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.59.
The stock has a market cap of C$672.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.75.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
