Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in November

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Drive Shack Stock Down 5.6 %
DS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,852. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.29.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drive Shack (DS)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.