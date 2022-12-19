Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in November

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Drive Shack Stock Down 5.6 %

DS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,852. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 80.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 114,920 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 77.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 821,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 359,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.