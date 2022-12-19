Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Up 15.2 %

Drive Shack stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

