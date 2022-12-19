DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DD. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,341,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

