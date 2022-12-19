Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $13.52

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $13.03. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $660.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

