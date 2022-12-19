Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $13.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 11,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,392. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $15,107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 774.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 810,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 412,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.