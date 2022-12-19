Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $13.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 11,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,392. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $15,107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 774.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 810,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 412,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

