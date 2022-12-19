EAC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32,206.86 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and $32,206.86 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00375676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0767118 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,798.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.