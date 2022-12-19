EAC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,499.75 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and $30,499.75 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00387908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0767118 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,798.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

