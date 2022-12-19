Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

