Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $168.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.63. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.54.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.