Electroneum Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.19 million and approximately $34,366.16 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,355,062 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

