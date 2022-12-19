Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $420.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $428.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $359.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.11. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $5,828,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

