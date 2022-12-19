Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

ELROF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.20 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELROF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

