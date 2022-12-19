ELIS (XLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.59

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.47 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.3223496 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

