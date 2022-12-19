Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by Danske to “Sell”

Danske downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($57.47) to €50.80 ($53.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Elisa Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

