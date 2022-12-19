Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $38.05. 51,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

