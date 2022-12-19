Energi Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $250,111.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00070015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021372 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,312,306 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

