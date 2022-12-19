Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Enghouse Systems stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $25.47. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

