Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $365.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.82.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $303.39 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.