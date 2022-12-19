Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,922,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,267 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 4.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $117,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 15,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,463. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

