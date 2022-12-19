Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down to $21.18

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $20.65. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRDA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $612.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,910 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $52,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,162 shares of company stock valued at $963,884. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

