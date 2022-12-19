Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.91. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 8,376 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,371,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 494,733 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 566,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

