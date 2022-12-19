Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.15

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.15 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 30716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

