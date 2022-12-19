Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.39

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 4832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Erasca Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $543.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
