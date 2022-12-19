Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.85 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00008019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $84.85 million and $764,624.98 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00378772 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022587 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00875080 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002064 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00092747 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00603144 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00272468 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,664,869 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.