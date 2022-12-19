ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

ESSA opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.33. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.