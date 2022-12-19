Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $15.45 or 0.00093237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $104.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00376187 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022702 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00872141 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002071 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00604343 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00270632 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00257937 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,442,332 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars.
