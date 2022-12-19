Ethernity Chain Price Down 0.1% This Week (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00010602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $58,525.81 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

