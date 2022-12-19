ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Tops $3.03

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00018215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $325.66 million and $11.49 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $865.72 or 0.05225591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00489101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.01 or 0.28979450 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,619,633 coins and its circulating supply is 107,620,269 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,613,229.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.0489107 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $6,088,519.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

