Everscale Price Down 12.6% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Everscale has a total market cap of $54.45 million and $1.83 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $879.33 or 0.05295506 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00485779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.42 or 0.28782653 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,714,812,407 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

