Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($20.00) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.95) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA:EVK traded down €0.04 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting €17.73 ($18.66). The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,324 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.72. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($34.71).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.