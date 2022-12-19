FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.60.

FDX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.96. 22,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.62. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

