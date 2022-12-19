Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $86.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

