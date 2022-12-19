Filecoin (FIL) Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $975.57 million and $109.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00017062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 343,861,350 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

