Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires 174 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.3% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.86. 27,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,856. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

