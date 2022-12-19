Financial Council Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $503.46. 4,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.58. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,161 shares of company stock worth $20,718,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.