Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $4.86 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

