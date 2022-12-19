Financial Council Asset Management Inc Takes $239,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.63. 165,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,548,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.