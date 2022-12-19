First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in First Community during the third quarter worth about $858,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

