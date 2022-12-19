First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Morgan Joseph boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.90.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

